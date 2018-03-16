Mnangagwa: We've moved on after Mugabe
In his first comments to the press since he was forced to step down, Robert Mugabe said Emmerson Mnangagwa is in office illegally and that Zimbabwe didn’t deserve what happened.
HARARE - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office says it’s taken note of the recent remarks by former president Robert Mugabe but insists the country has moved on.
In his first comments to the press since he was forced to step down, Mugabe on Thursday said Mnangagwa is in office illegally and that Zimbabwe didn’t deserve what happened.
These comments from Mnangagwa’s office were a measured response to a Mugabe who is clearly refusing to melt into the political background.
Mugabe told reporters at his Harare mansion on Thursday what happened in Zimbabwe last November was a coup and that Mnangagwa is now in power illegally.
Mnangagwa’s office put out a brief statement on Friday morning saying it’s taken note of the former president’s comments.
The statement said that Mugabe did put forward his resignation, a point that Mnangagwa’s government will no doubt cling to, so it can deny the accusations of a coup.
Zimbabweans on social media haven’t had much pity for the former president, with many saying he is unrepentant and out of touch.
Our nation has moved on. It’s time to build a new Zimbabwe, together pic.twitter.com/HkC3G8jgTk— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) March 16, 2018
