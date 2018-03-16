Mnangagwa presidency is illegal, says Mugabe

Robert Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe from independence in the 1980s until he stepped down under pressure from the military last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe says he never thought the country’s new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa would turn against him.

Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe from independence in the 1980s until he stepped down under pressure from the military last year.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday night, Mugabe described his removal as a “coup”.

He says Mnangagwa assumed the presidency illegally.

“I don’t hate Emmerson. I brought him into government. I want to work with him, but he must be proper. He is improper where he is, illegal.”

Mugabe says he will never stop fighting for the country following his ousting.

