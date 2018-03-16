Mnangagwa presidency is illegal, says Mugabe
Robert Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe from independence in the 1980s until he stepped down under pressure from the military last year.
JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe says he never thought the country’s new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa would turn against him.
Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe from independence in the 1980s until he stepped down under pressure from the military last year.
Speaking during a press conference on Thursday night, Mugabe described his removal as a “coup”.
He says Mnangagwa assumed the presidency illegally.
“I don’t hate Emmerson. I brought him into government. I want to work with him, but he must be proper. He is improper where he is, illegal.”
Mugabe says he will never stop fighting for the country following his ousting.
WATCH: Robert Mugabe: It was truly a military takeover
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Africa
-
Robert Mugabe: I don’t hate President Mnangagwa
-
Zim man killed while trying to take selfies with hippo
-
Zimbabwe says consulting on rejoining Commonwealth
-
DP World: Djibouti incident could hurt Africa investment
-
Cyril Ramaphosa to visit Mozambique & Zimbabwe
-
Cameroon’s aging Paul Biya calls first Cabinet meeting since 2015
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.