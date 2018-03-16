Media24 admits to price fixing, agrees to pay almost R14m settlement
The company is part of 28 media firms that have been referred to the competition tribunal for prosecution.
JOHANNESBURG - Media24 has admitted to price fixing and fixing of trade conditions, agreeing to pay just under R14 million settlement.
The company is part of 28 media firms that have been referred to the competition tribunal for prosecution.
The matter relates to an investigation that was initiated by the Competition Commission in 2011.
It found various media houses, including Primedia, the SABC and Mail & Guardian agreed to offer similar discounts and payment terms to advertising agencies that place ads with certain members.
The Competition Commission’s Sipho Ngwema says: “Media24 has now agreed to pay R13,9 million in terms of funds but also to contribute to the economic empowerment fund.”
Provantage Media also paid a settlement of nearly R2 million this week.
More in Business
-
L'Oreal buys Canadian beauty tech firm ModiFace
-
Toys 'R' Us stores in SA unaffected by global closure
-
Sars, Moyane deny wrongdoing over claims of R70m VAT refund
-
SA team on roadshow abroad having tough time over land expropriation
-
Fresh allegations of corruption against Moyane over VAT refund to Oakbay
-
Nike brand president resigns; company probes workplace complaints
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.