Makhura orders thorough investigation into death of twins at Mamelodi Hospital

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has ordered a thorough investigation into the death of twins at the Mamelodi Hospital, allegedly due to staff negligence.

Makhura visited mother Nompumelelo Sibiya in Pretoria on Thursday.

She claims her babies would still be alive if nurses treated her better at the hospital in 2016.

Sibiya claims staff refused to place the premature babies in an incubator while they were still breathing.

The premier's spokesperson Phumla Sekhonyane says: "Just to hear Nompumelelo’s story was very saddening. We took a social worker with us to give her counselling. She told us she had never received counselling."

