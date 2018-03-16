[LISTEN] Sisulu: SA govt will handle land expropriation matter responsibly

Radio 702 | Minister Lindiwe Sisulu reacts to comments made by her Australian counterpart Peter Dutton's announcement that his department wants to open the borders to white South African farmers.

CAPE TOWN – International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the South African government will deal with land expropriation responsibly.

Sisulu was reacting to comments made by the Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton earlier this week.

Dutton announced his department wants to open the country's borders to white South African farmers, after hearing reports of land seizures and violence.

Sisulu has described his comments as misleading.

“We will do this responsibly and within the parameters of Parliament, because this is a motion of Parliament.”

