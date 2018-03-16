Learners in WC told to stay in school, away from unhealthy habits
The Sanlam Blue Ladder Schools project assists schools in disadvantaged communities to improve their mathematics and science.
CAPE TOWN – Learners are being encouraged to stay in the class and not to drop out.
The Sanlam Foundation along with KFM is at Bellville South Primary.
The pupils say they are going nowhere but to further their education.
“They need to stay in school because one day if anyone wants to become something then education is the most powerful weapons we can use to change the world.
“And because we all have these drug addicts and all these things, so you don’t want to become a drug addict because it’s not nice to be seen like that.”
