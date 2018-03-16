Lawyers for Thint say not informed if NPA will reinstate charges against it

During his announcement on Friday, NPA head Shaun Abrahams did not announce a decision relating to Thint but did refer to former President Jacob Zuma's co-accused.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers acting for French arms company Thint says National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams has not contacted them to inform them that their client will be recharged.

Thint's attorney says they have been in contact with the NPA about this matter but Abrahams did not specifically contact them to inform them that their client will be re-charged.

When former acting NPA head Mokotedi Mpshe took the decision to withdraw charges against Zuma, he also withdrew charges against Thint.

But the subsequent legal challenge from the Democratic Alliance on that decision only related to Zuma and not to Thint.

Abrahams refused to allow Thint to make representations but the former president's lawyers were allowed to do so.