Olievenhoutbosch land invaders remain defiant following slow govt action

While the police have managed to halt land grabs in Olievenhoutbosch for now, some say they will not relent until they are fully settled in the area.

JOHANNESBURG – Despite the governments clarion call against land grabs, several land invaders in Olievenhoutbosch have told Eyewitness News they decided to occupy vacant areas because they have lost patience with government.

Several areas in Gauteng, including Blue Hills in Midrand and Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion have seen land invasions following Parliament's adoption of a motion to review the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) remains unapologetic about its members occupying vacant land.

“We were supposed to occupy this land in February. February they said July, July they said December. December, they said now, we’re occupying now.”

One man says while he acknowledges that government has made great strides in providing land and housing for some South Africans, those benefits have been slow to reach him.

“This plan is too slow, it’s too slow for me.”

The EFF is expected to hold a community meeting on Friday where it will advise its members on whether to continue with land grabs in the area.