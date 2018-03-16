Juventus to face Real Madrid again
Juventus were given a chance to avenge last year’s Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid when they two sides were drawn together for the quarter-finals of this year’s competition on Friday.
The Serie A side, beaten 4-1 in Cardiff last season, will host the first leg in Turin following the draw at UEFA headquarters.
The last eight also produced an all English pairing as Liverpool were thrown together with Premier League leaders Manchester City.
In the other ties, Barcelona will face AS Roma, bringing back unhappy memories for the Italian side who lost 6-1 on their last visit to Camp Nou, and Sevilla will take on Bayern Munich.
