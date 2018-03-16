Jennifer Lopez on her #MeToo moment
The singer told 'Harper’s Bazaar' magazine in an interview that early in her career she was asked to show off her breasts.
LOS ANGELES - Jennifer Lopez had her own #MeToo moment years ago, but it did not turn out as planned for her would-be abuser.
The singer, actress and producer told Harper’s Bazaar magazine in an interview published on Thursday that early in her career she was asked to show off her breasts. She refused.
Lopez said she had not experienced the kind of sexual assault recounted by many other women in Hollywood.
“But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have. But did I do it? No, I did not,” Lopez, now 48, told the magazine.
“When I did speak up, I was terrified. I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, ‘What did I do? This man is hiring me!’ It was one of my first movies. But in my mind I knew the behaviour wasn’t right,” she added.
Lopez did not identify the man or the movie.
She credited her upbringing in New York City’s tough Bronx borough in the 1970s for her refusal.
“I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, ‘Nah, we’re not having it,’” Lopez said.
Sexual misconduct accusations against dozens of powerful men in Hollywood sparked the wider #MeToo social media movement, with hundreds of women coming forward in the past six months to share stories of assault and harassment.
Lopez, who began her career as a dancer and singer, is also a film and television actress and producer.
She followed a stint as a judge on American Idol with a lead role in the television police drama Shades of Blue and is the producer of shows including World of Dance and the upcoming romantic comedy movie Second Act.
Harper’s Bazaar interviewed Lopez for it April edition, out on newsstands on 27 March.
More in Lifestyle
-
Why Mauritius is more than a honeymoon destination
-
[MY TAKE] Reasons to visit the beach
-
'Dr Dre’s The Defiant Ones is a story about overcoming’
-
Rihanna accuses Snapchat of shaming domestic violence victims
-
Queen Elizabeth gives Harry and Meghan official blessing
-
Meghan Trainor quit drinking after vocal surgery
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.