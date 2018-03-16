Identities of Marikana suspects to remain confidential
The group appeared in the Brits Magistrates Court on Friday where bail proceedings were postponed to 28 and 29 March.
BRITS - The defence in the case of at least 11 men accused of plotting the murders of union leaders in and around Marikana has asked that their identities remain confidential for their own safety.
One of the accused who is out on bail was hastily led out of the court precinct flanked by heavily armed police officers. He’s one of nine men who appeared in the Brits Magistrates Court on Friday.
Two others appeared in the same dock earlier this month
Security has been bolstered while the media has been barred from publishing the names and photos of the accused for fear of more violence.
The National Prosecuting Authority’s Phindi Mjonondwana said: “As we know that this case involves a lot of violence and the state is also alleging that particular persons were planning to do hits.”
Four men are out on bail and seven others have been remanded in custody until their next appearance.
#MiningMurders Bail proceedings have been postponed for a group of men linked to the murders of at least nine union leaders on the North West Platinum Belt. MS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 16, 2018
#MiningMurders The defence in the case of at least 11 men accused of plotting the murders of union leaders in and around Marikana has asked that their identities remain confidential for their own safety. MS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 16, 2018
