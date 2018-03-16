Hundreds of families flee Syrian town of Afrin - Observatory
Turkish forces and allied Syrian militias are targeting Afrin in an offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in north-western Syria.
BEIRUT – Hundreds of families fled the Syrian town of Afrin towards nearby villages held by pro-Syrian government forces overnight as Turkish forces shelled the town, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The Observatory said families left the town in buses and cars towards Nubl and al-Zahra, Shi’ite Muslim villages that are loyal to the government of President Bashar al-Assad. The Syrian government has sided with the YPG against Turkey in Afrin.
