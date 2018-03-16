Hawks nab 11 for illegal dealing, theft of raw platinum

The suspects were arrested in Rustenburg and Johannesburg on Thursday during an intelligence driven operation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested 11 suspects for the illegal dealing and theft of raw platinum.

Its alleged the syndicate has been operating since 2014, stealing the minerals from the North West mines and selling them to dealers in Gauteng.

The Hawks’ Tlangelani Rikhotso says: “Members of the syndicate was arrested both in Gauteng and North West. They will appear in court where they’ll face a charge of illegal dealing of raw platinum.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)