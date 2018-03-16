Fresh allegations of corruption against Moyane over VAT refund to Oakbay

Daily Maverick's Scorpio is reporting that Tom Moyane disregarded advice and pushed through payments to a third party for the benefit of Oakbay.

PRETORIA – A fresh wave of allegations have implicated South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane in authorising the unlawful payment a R70-million VAT refund to a Gupta-linked company.

The revelations come days after embattled tax official Jonas Makwakwa resigned as he was facing new allegations related to tender fraud.

In May last year, South Africa’s big four banks cut ties with the Guptas, which forced Oakbay to appoint Terbium financial services as a third party agent to manage the payment of staff salaries.

It’s reported that Oakbay’s Ronica Ragavan emailed Moyane and asked him to pay a R70-million VAT refund into Terbium’s account.

Internal correspondence reveals that numerous officials warned against the payment, the law prohibits the payment of VAT refunds into third party accounts to curb fraud and money laundering.

Despite this, Moyane authorised the transfer of the funds.

Sars insists nothing unlawful took place, while Moyane says the payment to third party was necessitated by the closure of Oakbay’s bank accounts.