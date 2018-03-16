FNB UWC win promotion to next season's Varsity Cup

Chester Williams’ side ran in six tries on their way to yet another convincing win and cement their place in next season’s premium Varsity Rugby competition.

JOHANNESBURG - FNB UWC ran out 39-18 winners over FNB UFH on Thursday, securing automatic promotion to next season's Varsity Cup competition.

The Western Cape side have been the dominant force in this year’s competition and secured their fifth win in a row with yet another convincing performance at the UWC sports ground.

The hosts got off to the perfect start, scoring two tries in the opening 10 minutes to take a 16-0 lead, which carried that moment into the halftime break going back to the dressing room 29-13 ahead.

Chester Williams’ side ran in six tries on their way to yet another convincing win.

The night’s other feature game saw a bottom of the table clash between FNB CPUT and FNB Rhodes at the CPUT Sports Stadium in Wellington.

The visitors went into the game looking for their first win of the season, while CPUT were hoping to avoid defeat to the only team below them on the table.

The homeside did just that, running in seven tries on their way to a resounding 50-10 victory, as Chad Fortuin and Xavier Myburg ran in two tries each to secure their team a first win in the competition.

The final game of the night saw second place FNB WSU keep their five-match winning run going with a narrow 15-8 victory over FNB TUT.

