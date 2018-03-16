Five more women allowed to be part of Cosby retrial next month
The 80-year-old comedian has been accused of a range of sexual misdeeds since 2015, which he denies.
NEW YORK - A judge will allow five more accusers to testify against Bill Cosby when he is retried on sexual assault charges next month.
The decision could have a major impact on the case.
The 80-year-old comedian has been accused of a range of sexual misdeeds since 2015, which he denies.
On Thursday, a Pennsylvania judge ruled that five additional accusers would be able to join Andrea Constand, a former employee at Temple University, who says Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2004.
The other women have similar accusations against Cosby who’s first trial ended in a hung jury last year.
He faced only one other accuser during that trial.
It’s believed having more women testify will have a greater ability to convince the jurors that the alleged assault on Constand was part of a pattern of sexual misconduct that stretched over several years.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.