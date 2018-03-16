Five more women allowed to be part of Cosby retrial next month

The 80-year-old comedian has been accused of a range of sexual misdeeds since 2015, which he denies.

NEW YORK - A judge will allow five more accusers to testify against Bill Cosby when he is retried on sexual assault charges next month.

The decision could have a major impact on the case.

On Thursday, a Pennsylvania judge ruled that five additional accusers would be able to join Andrea Constand, a former employee at Temple University, who says Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2004.

The other women have similar accusations against Cosby who’s first trial ended in a hung jury last year.

He faced only one other accuser during that trial.

It’s believed having more women testify will have a greater ability to convince the jurors that the alleged assault on Constand was part of a pattern of sexual misconduct that stretched over several years.

