EMS on high alert over Gauteng cold front

‘Australian Minister’s comments on white SA farmers misleading’
Local
The weather service has described a cold, cloudy and rainy Saturday, with temperatures expected to drop to almost 10 degrees in some areas.
JOHANNESBURG - Emergency Medical Services (EMS) across Gauteng will be on high alert from Friday evening as a cold snap moves over the province.
The weather service has described a cold, cloudy and rainy Saturday, with temperatures expected to drop to almost 10 degrees in some areas.
EMS’s Robert Mulaudzi says: “We just want to urge residents, especially those in informal settlements, not to leave their candles or paraffin stoves unattended.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.