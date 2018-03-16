EMS on high alert over Gauteng cold front

The weather service has described a cold, cloudy and rainy Saturday, with temperatures expected to drop to almost 10 degrees in some areas.

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency Medical Services (EMS) across Gauteng will be on high alert from Friday evening as a cold snap moves over the province.

EMS’s Robert Mulaudzi says: “We just want to urge residents, especially those in informal settlements, not to leave their candles or paraffin stoves unattended.”