EC police to escort ambulances to crime hotspots
This comes after two paramedics were robbed at gunpoint in New Brighton this week.
CAPE TOWN - Police will escort ambulances into crime hotspots after two paramedics were robbed at gunpoint in New Brighton this week.
They were attending to a mother after she gave birth at home.
The Health Department’s Sizwe Kupelo says there have been similar incidents in Port Elizabeth.
“We don’t have to go that route, but communities must that understand we provide much-needed services to everyone, including the criminals who are subjecting all health services in Port Elizabeth to this kind of heinous crime.”
Paramedics have also been targeted in the Western Cape.
In November, an eight-year-old patient died after his ambulance was forced off the road by armed robbers on the N2 highway in Cape Town.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa sets deadline for removal of pit toilets at schools
-
[WATCH] NPA announces decision to pursue charges against Zuma
-
ANC on Zuma charges: Innocent until proven guilty
-
Mpshe: No regrets about dropping Zuma charges
-
Nehawu defends Home Affairs official distracted by phone
-
[LISTEN] Mpshe: I was not wrong to drop Zuma charges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.