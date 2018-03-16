Popular Topics
EC police to escort ambulances to crime hotspots

This comes after two paramedics were robbed at gunpoint in New Brighton this week.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police will escort ambulances into crime hotspots after two paramedics were robbed at gunpoint in New Brighton this week.

They were attending to a mother after she gave birth at home.

The Health Department’s Sizwe Kupelo says there have been similar incidents in Port Elizabeth.

“We don’t have to go that route, but communities must that understand we provide much-needed services to everyone, including the criminals who are subjecting all health services in Port Elizabeth to this kind of heinous crime.”

Paramedics have also been targeted in the Western Cape.

In November, an eight-year-old patient died after his ambulance was forced off the road by armed robbers on the N2 highway in Cape Town.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

