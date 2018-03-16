Donald Trump Jr’s wife files for divorce
Vanessa Trump and the eldest son of US President Donald Trump were married in 2005 and have five children.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - The wife of Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, has filed for divorce in New York, according to court records.
Vanessa Trump, a former model and actress, and Trump Jr said in a joint statement on Thursday: “After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways.”
The statement was provided by the Trump Organization, the president’s business empire, which his son helps manage.
Further details were not immediately available on the uncontested divorce filing by Vanessa Trump in a New York state court. She and Trump Jr have “enormous respect” for each other, according to the joint statement, which also asked for privacy.
The couple were married in 2005 and have five children.
In recent months, Trump Jr, 40, has become enmeshed in an investigation of possible collusion between his father’s presidential campaign and Russia in the 2016 presidential election. The president has denied any such collusion.
Trump Jr arranged a 2016 meeting between a group of Russians and members of his father’s campaign after an intermediary said the Russians offered damaging information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. “I love it,” Trump Jr. responded to the intermediary in an email.
He has played a key role in the Trump Organization since his father entered the White House in January 2017. The president said he would maintain ownership in his hotels, golf courses and hundreds of other businesses but hand off control to his two oldest sons.
The Trump Organization’s website describes Trump Jr as an executive vice president, like his brother Eric Trump.
Last month, Vanessa Trump was taken to a New York hospital after she opened a piece of mail containing a threat and a white powder that was later determined to be non-hazardous.
Federal prosecutors in Boston earlier this month charged a Massachusetts man with sending the threatening letter.
More in World
-
Facing far-right challenge, minister says Islam 'doesn't belong' to Germany
-
Stormy Daniels physically threatened over Trump - lawyer
-
Aussie Home Affairs minister fails to retract statement on SA farmers
-
Civilians flee as two big Syria battles enter decisive phases
-
UK court convicts Iraqi teenager for London train bombing
-
Russia to expel UK diplomats as crisis over nerve toxin attack deepens
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.