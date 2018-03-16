Deputy President David Mabuza to face MPs in Parliament

David Mabuza, who is also the new leader of government business, will be quizzed on various issues from moral regeneration to illicit financial flows.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza is ready to face opposition members of Parliament when he answers questions for the first time in the National Assembly next week.

His newly appointed parliamentary counsellor Ebrahim Ebrahim says Mabuza has gone through all the questions and has drafted his responses in preparation for what could be a dramatic session.

Mabuza, who is also the new leader of government business, will be quizzed on various issues from moral regeneration to illicit financial flows.

He will stand on the same spot where President Cyril Ramaphosa stood last week to face MPs questions.

Ebrahim is confident and says Mabuza has all his ducks in a row.

Ebrahim is not new to the job of advising a president and served as parliamentary counsellor to former President Jacob Zuma.

As leader of government business, Mabuza has been tasked with keeping Cabinet ministers in line and ensuring that they account to Parliament, among other things.

Only time will tell whether Mabuza will receive the same courteous treatment from MPs like Ramaphosa did.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)