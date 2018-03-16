Dali Mpofu to represent Rabada at ICC appeal
As the matter is sub judice, neither CSA nor its legal team will be making any further comment.
JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa (CSA) has appointed Advocate Dali Mpofu to lead Kagiso Rabada’s appeal against the code of conduct finding by the International Cricket Council during the recent Sunfoil Test match between the Standard Bank Proteas and Australia in Port Elizabeth.
“We have appointed Advocate Mpofu to handle Kagiso’s case,” commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Thabang Moroe. “He is a highly experienced advocate who was appointed by the President to serve on the Judicial Service Commission last year.”
#CSAnews Dali Mpofu to represent Rabada at ICC Code of Conduct Appeal https://t.co/Cy1ylZMvQa pic.twitter.com/Jv2hk8fxPu— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 15, 2018
