Dali Mpofu to represent Rabada at ICC appeal

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Dali Mpofu to represent Rabada at ICC appeal

As the matter is sub judice, neither CSA nor its legal team will be making any further comment.

Advocate Dali Mpofu. Picture: Twitter/@Julius_S_Malema
Advocate Dali Mpofu. Picture: Twitter/@Julius_S_Malema
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa (CSA) has appointed Advocate Dali Mpofu to lead Kagiso Rabada’s appeal against the code of conduct finding by the International Cricket Council during the recent Sunfoil Test match between the Standard Bank Proteas and Australia in Port Elizabeth.

As the matter is sub judice, neither CSA nor its legal team will be making any further comment.

“We have appointed Advocate Mpofu to handle Kagiso’s case,” commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Thabang Moroe. “He is a highly experienced advocate who was appointed by the President to serve on the Judicial Service Commission last year.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA