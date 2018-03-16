CT residents say proposed water by-law amendment ‘draconian’
The Concerned Residents Action Group, through its lawyers, is among those who've submitted comments on the City of Cape Town's proposed water by-law amendment.
CAPE TOWN - A group of residents want the City of Cape Town's proposed water by-law amendment scrapped.
The city has received close to 40,000 comments during the public participation process which closed at the end of January.
Council will make a decision on the draft by the end of the month.
The key proposals in the amendment include "enhancing enforcement of the by-law in relation to plumbers within the metro" and "strengthening the requirements for sub-metering on properties that have multiple accommodation units".
The group's submissions label some of the amendments "draconian", "too broad", and "unconstitutional."
One of the contentious amendments is a proposal that urges "any member of the public" to immediately inform the city of a situation that may give rise to water wastage or pollution.
The group's lawyers are arguing there's no general duty on the general population to speak up, and the "imposition of this duty" by the city could be deemed as unconstitutional.
