CT City draw Sundowns in Nedbank Cup Quarters

Cape Town City will have to repeat their giant slaying ways when they come up against Sundowns.

Cape Town City FC and Orlando Pirates in action in their Nedbank Cup match on 14 March 2018. Picture: @CapeTownCityFC/Twitter
Cape Town City FC and Orlando Pirates in action in their Nedbank Cup match on 14 March 2018. Picture: @CapeTownCityFC/Twitter
12 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG- The draw for the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals took place at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on Thursday night, where 2016 African Champions Sundowns have been drawn alongside Cape Town City.

City are fresh from their giant slaying effort of knocking Soweto Giants Orlando Pirates out of the competition, and will have to repeat their giant slaying ways when they come up against Sundowns. City will again have the advantage of playing at home, where teams from the north haven’t had a really good time.

City Coach Bennie McCarthy welcomed the draw

“After the high we’ve been on beating Pirates, it was inevitable that this would happen. I know my boys will be up for another match of this caliber. It’s no problem for us when we are at home”

In the other quarter-finals, Kaizer Chiefs take on Baroka FC, Maritzburg United are at home against Bloemfontein Celtic, while Free State Stars are away to Ubuntu Cape Town.

Dates for the Quarter-Finals are yet to be confirmed.

