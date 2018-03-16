Call for govt to be held accountable after pupil dies in pit toilet

The five-year-old fell into the toilet at the Luna Primary School in Bizana earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - Lobby group Equal Education says government must be held accountable for the death of a five-year-old girl who drowned in a pit toilet at an Eastern Cape school.

The group says it's becoming increasingly evident government doesn't have a plan to improve conditions at schools in poor areas.

Equal Education's Amanda Rinquest says: “Equal Education is deeply disturbed and deeply upset that yet another young learner has died while trying to learn, especially a vulnerable learner who had no choice but to use the unsafe sanitation at school.”

Meanwhile, the Basic Education Department has responded to the incident and has also revealed that the Eastern Cape has already exhausted its maintenance budget.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says her department is addressing poor conditions at schools and is prioritising unsafe structures at schools.

Motshekga has described the child’s death as undignified and completely unacceptable.

In 2014, five-year-old Michael Komape died after falling into a pit toilet at a Limpopo school.

The tragedy is the subject of a civil case against the Basic Education Department and the provincial Education Department.

