Bail hearing of 9 suspects in Marikana massacre postponed again

JOHANNESBURG – Bail proceedings have been postponed for a group of men linked to the murders of at least nine union leaders on the North West platinum belt.

The group appeared in the Brits Magistrate Court on Friday morning.

The matter was previously postponed due to a shortage of magistrates in the region.

Much to the dissatisfaction of the defence, the court has now moved the hearing to 28 and 29 March for seven of the accused, while four others have had their bail extended and are expected back in court in April.