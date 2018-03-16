‘Australian Minister Dutton’s comments on white SA farmers misleading’
The Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says South African white farmers require 'special attention' as there being persecute over land expropriation issue.
JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has labelled comments made by Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton as misleading, alarming and harmful to South Africa's image.
Sisulu is demanding a retraction of comments made by Dutton that South African farmers require “special attention” as there being persecuted.
LISTEN: #AustraliaVisas: ‘SA white farmers not refugees’
He added white farmers should receive fast-tracked humanitarian visas from a “civilised country” like Australia.
Sisulu says these comments couldn't be further from the truth.
“We will not allow anybody, right wing or not, to use an opportunity which we are trying to tread sensitively on and abuse that to create panic. We will not stand by that.”
Sisulu issued a diplomatic démarche to the Australian high commissioner to the country.
Governments use démarches to protest or object to actions by a foreign government.
Canberra’s High Commissioner to South Africa Adam McCarthy was summoned to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to receive the démarche.
McCarthy has passed Pretoria’s questions on to his capital and chosen, for now, not to comment on the démarche.
Sisulu issued an initial statement saying South Africa’s land redistribution would be handled in terms of its Constitution.
Her hand has clearly been forced by public reaction to Dutton saying privately that he was considering fast tracking visa applications from white South African farmer who, he says, are in peril of attack and losing their land.
Additional reporting by Jean-Jacques Cornish.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Sisulu issues diplomatic démarche to Australia over white SA farmers’ visas
-
Fresh allegations of corruption against Moyane over VAT refund to Oakbay
-
SA team on roadshow abroad having tough time over land expropriation
-
Trollip: Malema’s racial comments unfortunate
-
Ministers sacked by Ramaphosa assigned new jobs as backbenchers
-
Dali Mpofu to represent Rabada at ICC appeal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.