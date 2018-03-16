Abrahams says NPA to pursue charges against Zuma

This comes after a nine-year-long legal battle and more than R15 million of taxpayers' money spent on legal fees.

PRETORIA - Prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams has announced that the National Prosecuting Authority will reinstate fraud and corruption charges against former President Jacob Zuma.

#ZumaCharges Abrahams: there is a reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution. Zuma’s representations are unsuccessful. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 16, 2018

Zuma faces 18 charges of fraud corruption and money laundering related to 783 payments from his former advisor Shabir Shaik.

WATCH: NPA announcement on charges against former President Zuma

This comes after a nine-year-long legal battle and more than R15 million of taxpayers' money spent on legal fees.

The move follows the ruling last year by the Supreme Court of Appeal which set aside the 2009 decision to withdraw the case against the former president.

A team of five senior state prosecutors spent four weeks studying Zuma's reasons why he should not have his day in court after submitting them at the end of January.

Abrahams announced two weeks ago that he had received a recommendation from the team and was ready to make the announcement.

The prosecutions boss will have already informed the former president.

It's understood more than 200 witnesses have already confirmed their availability to testify if Zuma’s case goes on trial.

More details to follow.