2 men attacked for alleged abduction of girl in Eldorado Park

JOHANNESBURG - Police are on the scene in Eldorado Park where two men have been beaten up by community members for allegedly abducting a young girl.

It’s alleged the men who were collecting second-hand goods around the community kidnapped the young girl on Friday afternoon.

The exact details surrounding the incident are not yet clear.

Eldorado Park Police spokesperson Phillemon Khorombi says the men have been taken to a hospital.

“We’re also appealing to members of the family to assist us with the investigation. We have, so far, not opened any case or arrested anyone, we need information in order to do so.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)