Zim man killed while trying to take selfies with hippo
The animal is reported to have charged and fatally injured the man at a water source near his village.
HARARE – A man has been killed while trying to take selfies with a hippopotamus in western Zimbabwe.
The state-run Chronicle is reporting that Lockeus Dube wanted to take a picture of himself and the hippo near his village in Nkayi.
The animal charged Dube, then dragged him for 50 metres.
Another man who witnessed the incident threw a log at the hippo, forcing it to drop Dube.
He was rushed to hospital but died on admission; the hippo has since been shot dead by national parks rangers.
In February last year, a man was charged and killed after he and two friends tried to take selfies with a herd of elephants they came across in Plumtree.
