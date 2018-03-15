Will.i.am claims ‘Yes We Can’ song won Obama his 2008 presidency
Despite Barack Obama’s campaign having no involvement in the video, the Black Eyed Peas star claimed it helped the former president get the White House.
LONDON - Will.i.am claims his song Yes We Can won Barack Obama the American presidency in 2008.
The 43-year-old American musician-and-producer created the music video which entirely used quotations from the soon-to-be President of the United States, and despite Obama’s campaign having no involvement in the video, the Black Eyed Peas star claimed it helped Obama get the White House.
Speaking to The i newspaper, he said: “That song went on to tip the election to where Obama became the Democratic nominee because it galvanised the youth. I don’t like using the term ‘virus’, because anyone can catch a virus. I say ‘baton’ because a baton means effort: you have to run to the nearest person as fast as you can to pass it to them. So that song was baton-able and people shared it, and it was the first time a political figure running for office had a piece of content that gets seen 20 million times in a weekend, and he became the Democratic nominee after that.”
The song - which was co-created by Bob Dylan’s son Jesse - features a number of singers and actors including Scarlett Johansson, John Legend, Nicole Scherzinger, Tatyana Ali, Harold Perrineau and Aisha Tylor.
Will.i.am - whose real name is William James Adams Jr - also revealed that his motivation to produce music comes from his mother, Debra Adams.
When asked where his drive comes from, he said: “My mom encouraging me early on. ‘Willie, show nanny your grades, make nanny proud’. At the end of the day, it’s as innocent as that; that kind of encouragement at the centre of the family builds a person’s character.
“And that’s what we try to do at my school; offer encouragement.”
This is an extract from the full interview with will-i-am, available to read in this Friday’s issue of The i newspaper, priced at 60p.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 13 March 2018
-
Rihanna urges fans to delete Snapchat after domestic violence ad
-
Sir Michael Caine refuses to work with Woody Allen again
-
Pierce Brosnan claims to have been 'cheated' by Indian firm
-
Madiba’s private secretary Zelda la Grange opens up about money (hers and his)
-
Beyonce & Jay Z hire ‘team of nannies’ as they prepare for tour
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.