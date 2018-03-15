WC police gaining ground in war on abalone poaching
The case against two men arrested for the possession of abalone worth more than R6 million in Ladismith this week has on Thursday been postponed until next week.
CAPE TOWN - As law enforcement gains ground in the war on abalone poaching, the case against two alleged smugglers continues.
This comes as authorities have started executing arrests in an expansive, two-year investigation against a syndicate operating in the Overberg.
Earlier this week, police on patrol acted on information about the possibility of drugs passing through Ladismith.
The police’s Jan Cederas says they spotted a bakkie and pulled it over.
“During the search, they found 67 boxes containing dry abalone with an estimated street value of R6.7 million.”
At the same time, 17 accused linked to an abalone syndicate in the Overberg, appeared in the Hermanus Magistrates Court on Wednesday when the matter was postponed until next week.
This case has been transferred to the Cape Town Regional Court.
Nine marine inspectors are accused of selling seized abalone back to poachers.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
