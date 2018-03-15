Union demands overcrowding be addressed following Pollsmoor prison escape
Six inmates broke out of the medium B section on Sunday night when only one warder was on duty guarding a unit with over 130 prisoners.
CAPE TOWN - Prison workers union Popcru has reiterated calls for prison overcrowding to be addressed following this week's prison break at Pollsmoor.
Six inmates broke out of the medium B section on Sunday night when only one warder was on duty guarding a unit with over 130 prisoners.
WATCH: Six inmates escape from Pollsmoor Prison
All the escapees have since been rearrested.
There are currently about 8,064 inmates at Pollsmoor Prison, almost 500 more than the facility's holding capacity of 7586.
It was worse, as the Correctional Services Department says it has managed to drive down the number of inmates at the facility following an order of the Western Cape High Court.
Popcru's Richard Mamobolo demands stringent action to boost prison security.
“There are large populations with limited Correctional Services officials who are supposed to look after all these people. It’s next to impossible to look after such a huge population, knowing your life is at risk.”
Correctional Services adds that an increase in police operations in Cape Town has resulted in more detainees at the facility.
Officials are formulating plans to further reduce overcrowding.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
