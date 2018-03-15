Two killed in third day of Guinea riots
A government spokesman was not immediately available to comment on the demonstrations in Africa’s top producer of bauxite where political violence frequently occurs.
CONAKRY – Two people were shot dead on Wednesday during riots in the capital of Guinea as authorities clashed with anti-government protesters, a senior police source said.
The circumstances of the two civilian deaths were not yet clear, but they occurred in the Wanindara suburb of Conakry where police and gendarmes had clashed with protesters and dispersed crowds with tear gas, witnesses said.
The West African nation’s opposition parties are demanding the publication of results from local elections held on 4 February that allies of President Alpha Conde say they have won.
Meanwhile, rioting had subsided in the western mining towns of Boke and Kamsar, allowing bauxite shipments to resume, company and government officials said.
Train and barge traffic restarted after demonstrators lifted barricades, said Frederic Bouzigues, managing director of Société Minière de Boke (SMB).
A senior official at the National Agency for Development of Mining Infrastructure also said operations were running normally.
