Trollip: Malema’s racial comments unfortunate

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip has accused Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema of failing to read the mood of the country, saying his racial comments are unfortunate.

The EFF has made good on its threat to try to remove Trollip by filing a notice of intent to bring a motion of no confidence against him at a council sitting later in March.

This move is in retaliation for the Democratic Alliance rejecting the EFF's motion in Parliament to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

Trollip says Malema is still aligned with the African National Congress.

“He said he would kill for Jacob Zuma, later he said he would kill Zuma and now he’s in discussions with the ANC about constitutional changes and handing the Nelson Mandela Bay back to the ANC. So, it looks for all instances and purposes like Malema is still a member of the ANC.”

'EFF-DA AFFAIR WAS NEVER MEANT TO LAST'

A political analyst says an EFF-DA alliance was never meant to last.

Politcal analyst Ralph Mathekga says this falling out between the DA and EFF comes as no surprise, even though both parties serve in coalitions in other metros.

“The DA went into this without asking questions. What they’re seeing now about the possibility of an alliance unravelling is not unexpected in a sense that the two parties had never even set conditions for each other as to how they’re going to cooperate in this.”

Mathekga says whether the motion against Trollip succeeds or not, the EFF will always be a threat to the DA in places where its power hold depends on the red berets.

“The DA will have to think very deeply about the conditions of this alliance, either let them allow it to unravel so that they can consider a better way to hold power without under these kinds of precarious conditions. One way or another, this was never meant to last.”