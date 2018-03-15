Tensions ease at Wits following anti-Israel graffiti
Graffiti with statements against Zionism and Israel have since been removed from university property.
JOHANNESBURG - Tensions at the University of Witwatersrand have eased after a number of anti-Israel graffiti messages were spraypainted on university buildings.
Wits’ Palestine Solidarity Committee (PSC) is hosting the Israeli apartheid awareness week which coincides with the South African Union of Jewish Students (SAUJS)'s "Dialogue not division" campaign.
Graffiti with statements against Zionism and Israel have since been removed.
SAUJS chair Yanir Grindler said that displays like this "was just a way of getting your message across in the least constructive and most destructive way possible."
Meanwhile, Wits PSC secretary Imaan Moosa has distanced the organization from the vandalism.
"We do not condone that (vandalism) in itself but outside of the Wits PSC, we recognize and understand that vandalism can be used as an act of activism and self-expression," Moosa said.
Speaking on whether the displays were anti-Semitic, Moosa says that the graffiti was against Zionism and not against Judaism.
"I think one of the statement was 'f@@k Zionism' and we would like to state that’s an ideology of Jewish nationalism."
"That statement is not inflammatory in any way to Judaism itself."
Grindler believes it is not an act of anti-Semitism but also noted that other forms of graffiti may be interpreted as anti-Semitic.
"There were other forms of graffiti like 'f@@k Israel' where you are not actually speaking out against the ideology. You’re speaking out against the entity and I think we found that problematic," Grindler added.
He noted that the graffiti was more anti-Israeli than it was pro-Palestine and that questioning the legitimacy of Israel is what SAUJS is against.
Moosa says that a few posters were pro-Palestine but any anti-Israeli posters were aimed at the apartheid policies implemented in Israel.
Wits University has separated the SAUJS and PSC campaigns after scuffles broke out on campus in recent years.
Both parties have commended the university for increasing the proximity to one another to avoid any issues this year.
Moosa and Grindler have called for constructive engagement between members of both parties.
