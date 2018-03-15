Suspects linked to Steenberg gang violence to remain in police custody

The pair was arrested shortly after the fatal shooting of a man on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN – Two suspects linked to a gang-related shooting in Steenberg will remain in police custody.

The police's Frederick van Wyk says: “A residue test was done on the suspect. A case of murder and a possession of unlicensed firearm was opened for further investigation. Anyone with information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested contact the police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

Meanwhile, police are also investigating an attempted murder case after a man was shot and wounded in Bloekombos in Kraaifontein on Wednesday.

It's believed the shooting is linked to protests in the area.