Strand residents warned about 'electricity, water meter' scam artist

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has warned Strand residents to be on the lookout for a scam artist roaming in the area.

The city has received at least three reports of residents who've been scammed out of thousands of rands by a person claiming to be a city official.

This fraudster reportedly tells residents, mainly pensioners, that the city is conducting an electricity or water meter upgrade project.

He allegedly convinces the residents to pay him thousands of rands, promising that a team will come out the next day to complete the work.

The city's Anda Ntsodo said: “We urge residents to be on high alert. If someone is coming to upgrade your electricity meter, he must not charge you money. City of Cape Town officials are not allowed to collect or charge money.”

