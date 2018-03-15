Stormers struck down by flu ahead of Blues clash

The Stormers though have been struck down with the flu, with many of the squad members still being monitored and the team could change on match day.

JOHANNESBURG - The Stormers are back at home after an unsatisfactory three-week tour of Australasia, where they were beaten by the Waratahs, Crusaders and the Highlanders.

Robbie Fleck’s men welcome the Blues this weekend at Newlands, who are coming off a morale-boosting 38-35 win against the Lions in Johannesburg last Saturday.

Springbok lock Pieter-Steph du Toit will pack down on the blindside flank in a loose trio that consists captain Siya Kolisi and Nizaam Carr. Du Toit’s selection on the blindside flank is an enforced one with both Cobus Wise and Kobus van Dyk who are part of six players who didn’t take part in training on Thursday due to flu.

The other players who have been hit by the flu include Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Carlu Sadie JC Janse van Rensburg, centre Damian de Allende.

Stormers: 15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 JJ Engelbrecht, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Damian De Allende, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Jan de Klerk, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 Steven Kitshoff.

Replacements: 16 Dean Muir, 17 JC Janse van Rensburg, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Cobus Wiese, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Justin Phillips, 23 Craig Barry