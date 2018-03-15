South Africa unhappier - World Happiness report

According to a UN report, South Africa has dropped four spots on its Happiness Report.

CAPE TOWN – The United Nations has released its World Happiness report, with South Africa ranked in 105th place out of 156 countries.

The country has dropped four spots since last year’s report.

The UN has used GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, social freedom, generosity, and absence of corruption to explain the variation of happiness across countries.

Some African countries that scored higher on the happiness index, include Mauritius (55), Algeria (84), Morocco (85) and Nigeria (91), among others.

Finland has now been named as the happiest country, while Burundi ranked last on the report.

The top five countries are the same ones that held the top five positions in 2017.

Norway has dropped one spot and has been ranked as the second happiest country, followed by Denmark, Iceland and Switzerland in at third, fourth and fifth respectively.

The Netherlands, Canada and New Zealand are ranked sixth, seventh and eighth.

This is the sixth World Happiness Report. The UN says that the overall rankings from the report has been based on pooled results from Gallup World Poll surveys from 2015-2017, which show both change and stability.

The UN also ranked 117 countries by the happiness of their immigrants. South Africa has been ranked 80th.

Read the UN's full 2018 Happiness Report.