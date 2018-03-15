'Slain Tulbagh farmer tried to fight off robbers'

The 59-year old man was fatally stabbed on Wednesday night during a house robbery on Wolwefontein farm.

CAPE TOWN - AfriForum says a farmer who was killed in his home in Tulbagh had tried to fight off his attacker.

The 59-year old man was fatally stabbed on Wednesday night during a house robbery on Wolwefontein farm.

The robbers made off with various household items when fleeing the scene.

Police are investigating and believe more than one suspects are involved.

AfriForum's community safety head Ian Cameron said: “It seems he was alone during the attack but I’m not sure exactly how many suspects were there. There was definitely a struggle between him and one of the attackers in which one of them stabbed him and he died from his injuries. He is not the landowner of that farm, but he was staying on it.”