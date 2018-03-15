Sharks change two for Brumbies clash

The Sharks have made just two changes to the side that demolished the Sunwolves 50-22 a week ago at Growth Point Kings Park, ahead of their first match on their Australasia tour against the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday.

Thomas du Toit returns to pack down at tighthead with John-Hubert Meyer shifting to the bench, and out on the wing, sees a rotational change with Kobus van Wyk replacing Sbu Nkosi.

The Sharks will take on the Brumbies, Rebels and the Blues on their three-week long tour of Australia and New Zealand.

SHARKS:

(15 to 1) Curwin Bosch, Kobus van Wyk, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Robert du Preez, Louis Schreuder, Tera Mtembu, Jacques Vermeulen, Wian Vosloo, Stephan Lewies, Ruan Botha (c), Thomas du Toit, Akker van der Merwe, Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements: (16 to 23) Chiliboy Ralepelle, Juan Schoeman, John-Hubert Meyer, Tyler Paul, Jean-Luc du Preez, Cameron Wright, Marius Louw, Lwazi Mvovo.