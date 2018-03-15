Sharks change two for Brumbies clash
The Sharks have made just two changes to the side that demolished the Sunwolves 50-22 a week ago at Growth Point Kings Park, ahead of their first match on their Australasia tour against the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Sharks have made just two changes to the side that demolished the Sunwolves 50-22 a week ago at Growth Point Kings Park, ahead of their first match of their Super Rugby Australasia tour against the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday.
Thomas du Toit returns to pack down at tighthead with John-Hubert Meyer shifting to the bench, and out on the wing, sees a rotational change with Kobus van Wyk replacing Sbu Nkosi.
The Sharks will take on the Brumbies, Rebels and the Blues on their three-week long tour of Australia and New Zealand.
SHARKS:
(15 to 1) Curwin Bosch, Kobus van Wyk, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Robert du Preez, Louis Schreuder, Tera Mtembu, Jacques Vermeulen, Wian Vosloo, Stephan Lewies, Ruan Botha (c), Thomas du Toit, Akker van der Merwe, Tendai Mtawarira
Replacements: (16 to 23) Chiliboy Ralepelle, Juan Schoeman, John-Hubert Meyer, Tyler Paul, Jean-Luc du Preez, Cameron Wright, Marius Louw, Lwazi Mvovo.
Popular in Sport
-
Dali Mpofu to represent Rabada at ICC appeal
-
Philander stokes more series tension with Smith comments
-
5 memorable Manchester United vs Liverpool matches
-
United, Chelsea and Spurs seek FA Cup salvation
-
Ngcobo won’t let Safa 'go into the rubbish bin'
-
Japan recall Honda for World Cup tune-ups, Okazaki omitted
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.