Semenya continues to shine on and off the track

The South African athlete and Olympic gold medallist shared her achievements on social media from her graduation.

JOHANNESBURG – World champion Caster Semenya has continued accumulating accolades.

The latest is off the track, as she obtained a Diploma in Sports Science from the North West University.

It’s been a good year so far for the middle-distance athlete, with her having been nominated in the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year category. Semenya, though, lost out to tennis great Serena Williams.

However, she broke the long standing South African 1,000m record of Ilze Wicksell at the Athletix Grand Prix race in Pretoria, just days before graduating.

Semenya will now step up her preparations for the Commonwealth Games beginning in April.