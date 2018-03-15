Semenya continues to shine on and off the track
The South African athlete and Olympic gold medallist shared her achievements on social media from her graduation.
JOHANNESBURG – World champion Caster Semenya has continued accumulating accolades.
The latest is off the track, as she obtained a Diploma in Sports Science from the North West University.
The South African 800m world champion and Olympic gold medallist shared her achievements on social media from her graduation.
It’s been a good year so far for the middle-distance athlete, with her having been nominated in the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year category. Semenya, though, lost out to tennis great Serena Williams.
However, she broke the long standing South African 1,000m record of Ilze Wicksell at the Athletix Grand Prix race in Pretoria, just days before graduating.
Semenya will now step up her preparations for the Commonwealth Games beginning in April.
#mamaimadeit🎓 🔥❤— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) March 13, 2018
📷@sexyvio_1 pic.twitter.com/4HTo4kAd9d
More in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.