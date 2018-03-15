Robert Mugabe: I don’t hate President Mnangagwa

Speaking during an exclusive interview with the SABC on Thursday evening, the former Zimbabwean president described his ouster as a ‘coup d’état’.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe says he will never stop fighting for the country following his ousting.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with the SABC on Thursday evening, Mugabe described his ouster as a “coup d’état”.

Mugabe was removed from his position by the country's military last year.

Mugabe says he does not hate Zimbabwe’s current President Emmerson Mnangagwa who took over from him, however, says a president should be installed legally.

“People must be chosen in government… in a proper way. I’m willing to discuss and assist but I must be properly invited for those discussions.”