Rand weaker as rally stalls on global trade war worries
The appointment of conservative economic analyst Larry Kudlow as Trump’s top economic adviser, which suggests trade tensions with China could escalate, added to investor nervousness.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand was weaker on early on Thursday, giving up the previous session’s modest gains as investors opted to pocket small profits as trade war noises continued and short-term technical targets came into view.
At 0630 GMT, the rand was 0.13% weaker at R11.7700 per dollar, having traded as firm as R11.7375 on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump’s firing of Rex Tillerson as secretary of state dented optimistic bets on the world’s largest economy.
The relief for emerging market and commodity-linked currencies did not last with traders opting to take profits in uncertain conditions.
The appointment of conservative economic analyst Larry Kudlow as Trump’s top economic adviser, which suggests trade tensions with China could escalate, added to investor nervousness.
With the rand failing to break below R11.70 since the last day of February, and the carry trade attraction dimming compared to fellow EM’s as the central bank looks set to cut lending rates at month-end, forward momentum has stalled.
In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government bond due in 2026 was flat at 8.095%.
More in Business
-
[LISTEN] Why many SA brands are clueless on social media
-
[OPINION] Tiger Brands’ 3 major mistakes with listeriosis response
-
Amazon's internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed
-
Toys 'R' Us plans to close all US stores; 33,000 jobs at risk: source
-
Ramaphosa rules out nationalisation of mines
-
‘SA can learn how to overcome economic woes from other countries’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.