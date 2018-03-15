Ramaphosa: Land expropriation debate should be inclusive process
Answering questions in the National Assembly, President Cyril Ramaphosa invited South Africans to talk about the issue, saying that they shouldn’t bury their heads in the sand.
CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africans need not fear the expropriation of land without compensation.
Answering questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday, he invited South Africans to talk about the issue, saying that they shouldn’t bury their heads in the sand.
Ramaphosa has reiterated that there will be no land grabs, and says expropriation will not only apply to rural, agricultural land.
President Ramaphosa says now is the time for South Africans to stop pontificating and really get involved in the expropriation debate.
“It is critical to make this an inclusive process in which all South Africans are actively involved in finding just, and equitable and lasting solutions.”
Ramaphosa even had praise for Johannesburg Mayor, the DA's Herman Mashaba for his plan to expropriate inner city buildings with absent landlords, to use for affordable housing.
“This begins to tell you that the resolution that was adopted here is actually a very correct resolution.”
Ramaphosa says there’s nothing revolutionary about encouraging people to illegally occupy land, but that parties should also not resort to “swart gevaar” electioneering.
