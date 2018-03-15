Ramaphosa condemns attack on female Prasa driver

The Passenger Rail Agency confirmed on Wednesday that a driver had been hit on the head with a brick and stripped naked earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the attack on a female Prasa driver, saying the government will not allow such crimes to go unpunished.

Ten other Prasa employees were also attacked in the incident.

President's spokesperson Khusela Diko said: “Mr Ramaphosa has called for very strong actions to be taken against perpetrators, and the law enforcement agencies to ensure that those responsible are brought to book and face the full might of the law.”