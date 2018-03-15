Pierce Brosnan claims to have been 'cheated' by Indian firm
Brosnan was asked by authorities in the country to explain why he was in an ad for Pan Bahar, which has links to an addictive form of tobacco.
LONDON - Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan claims to have been "cheated" by an Indian mouth freshener company.
The 64-year-old actor - who is best known for playing James Bond between 1995 and 2002 - made the accusation after he was asked by authorities in the country to explain why he was in an ad for Pan Bahar, which has links to an addictive form of tobacco.
Brosnan explained that the company who had employed him, Ashok & Co, hadn't informed him about the potentially dangerous nature of its product.
Under Indian law, all advertisements of tobacco products are banned.
Brosnan has assured the authorities that he has now ended his association with the brand - which has previously denied that there is any tobacco in its product - and has pledged to help them with further efforts against similar campaigns going forwards.
He first addressed his controversial promotional work with the company in 2016, when he admitted to being "deeply shocked and saddened" by the situation.
The Hollywood star - whose first wife and Australian actress Cassandra Harris died of cancer in 1991 - insisted he has the "greatest love and affection for India and its people".
In a statement, Brosnan added: "As a man who has spent decades championing women's healthcare and environmental protection, I was distressed to learn of Pan Bahar's unauthorised and deceptive use of my image to endorse their range of pan masala products.
"I would never have entered into an agreement to promote a product in India that is dangerous to one's health."
When the controversial campaign was first launched, Pan Bahar claimed that the outrage was the result of "public misconception".
The firm also insisted that there was no tobacco or nicotine in the product.
