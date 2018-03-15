Patient 'strangled to death' at Stellenbosch Hospital

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the murder of a patient at the Stellenbosch Provincial Hospital.

It’s believed the man's body was found under a hospital bed in one of the wards.

Police suspect he’d been strangled to death.

No arrests have yet been made.