Parents demand safety assurances following sex abuse at Soweto school

JOHANNESBURG – Concerned parents are demanding assurance from the authorities that their children will be protected after a Soweto primary school was rocked by allegations of sexual abuse for the second time in five months.

It emerged this week that a forensic investigator, who was preparing two young girls for court proceedings involving a school guard, allegedly molested the pair.

The children aged 7 and 8 are part of a group of more than 80 who were previously sexually assaulted at the Orlando East school, allegedly by the security guard.

Two mothers walked out of AB Xuma Primary School’s gates after a meeting with officials visibly distraught.

They are leaning on each other for support and are finding it hard to believe that their children are going through more trauma, inflicted allegedly by another man who was entrusted with protecting them.

Although they are reluctant to talk about the latest incident, the women are adamant that the forensic investigator should have never been allowed to interact with the children without the presence of a professional counsellor.

There have been strong words from the Gauteng Education Department and the provincial police commissioner, who have promised that the case is being prioritised.

But this is little comfort for the parents, who say that officials could have done more to prevent this from happening again.