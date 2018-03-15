Parents demand safety assurances following sex abuse at Soweto school
The children aged 7 and 8 are part of a group of more than 80 who were previously sexually assaulted at the Orlando east school, allegedly by the security guard.
JOHANNESBURG – Concerned parents are demanding assurance from the authorities that their children will be protected after a Soweto primary school was rocked by allegations of sexual abuse for the second time in five months.
It emerged this week that a forensic investigator, who was preparing two young girls for court proceedings involving a school guard, allegedly molested the pair.
The children aged 7 and 8 are part of a group of more than 80 who were previously sexually assaulted at the Orlando East school, allegedly by the security guard.
Two mothers walked out of AB Xuma Primary School’s gates after a meeting with officials visibly distraught.
They are leaning on each other for support and are finding it hard to believe that their children are going through more trauma, inflicted allegedly by another man who was entrusted with protecting them.
Although they are reluctant to talk about the latest incident, the women are adamant that the forensic investigator should have never been allowed to interact with the children without the presence of a professional counsellor.
There have been strong words from the Gauteng Education Department and the provincial police commissioner, who have promised that the case is being prioritised.
But this is little comfort for the parents, who say that officials could have done more to prevent this from happening again.
Timeline
-
Mother of Soweto girl molested by SAPS investigator fears for her child’s safety
-
Gauteng top cop concerned over latest sex abuse incident at Soweto school
-
Lesufi in talks with Safety MEC after two pupils molested at Soweto school
-
SAPS investigator allegedly molests 2 sexually abused pupils from Soweto school
More in Local
-
ANC praised for nominating 2 women to lead provincial governments
-
It’s up to police to deal with Hofmeyr, Mulder – activist
-
Moyane: I feel secure as head of Sars
-
Abrahams ready to inform Zuma of corruption charges decision
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 14 March 2018
-
2 train commuters shot, wounded in Benoni
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.