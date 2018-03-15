Over 40 Gauteng mortuary workers served with suspension letters

Workers started a go-slow almost two weeks ago, which the Gauteng Health Department has labelled an illegal strike.

JOHANNEBSURG - More than 40 staff members working at state mortuaries all over Gauteng have been served with suspension letters.

Workers started a go-slow almost two weeks ago, which the Gauteng Health Department has labelled an illegal strike.

The Germiston mortuary has been hit the hardest.

Forensic Pathologist Services acting CEO Medupe Modisane says work is piling up, mostly at the Germiston mortuary - with 60 bodies without post-mortem reports.

“We have served them with suspension letters and they have until tomorrow to give us reasons why we should not suspend them.”

Stoffel van Graan lost his mother and is anxiously waiting to be helped by the pathologists at the Germiston facility.

“It affects everyone’s emotions, people having to travel here and so it affects a lot of things.”

Families gathered outside the premises frustrated and angry, waiting for any answers as to when the bodies would be released for burial.

WATCH: Waiting for the dead

FUNERALS SUSPENDED

Gauteng families have been postponing funerals, some for a third time, as the pathology strike continues.

At the Germiston mortuary, Naledzani Netshikulwe is struggling to hold back the tears.

Eight days ago, he lost his relative and feels that no one understands the urgency of resolving this strike.

“I’m tired of fighting, I’m drained and I don’t sleep at night.”

Lizzy Lebese says they had to postpone their funeral service in Limpopo again, which costs money.

“My family is preparing everything, even now they’re digging the grave.”

Families say Gauteng Health officials are too busy dealing with the listeriosis outbreak and not prioritising this strike.