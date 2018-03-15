Over 40 Gauteng mortuary workers served with suspension letters
Workers started a go-slow almost two weeks ago, which the Gauteng Health Department has labelled an illegal strike.
JOHANNEBSURG - More than 40 staff members working at state mortuaries all over Gauteng have been served with suspension letters.
Workers started a go-slow almost two weeks ago, which the Gauteng Health Department has labelled an illegal strike.
The Germiston mortuary has been hit the hardest.
Forensic Pathologist Services acting CEO Medupe Modisane says work is piling up, mostly at the Germiston mortuary - with 60 bodies without post-mortem reports.
“We have served them with suspension letters and they have until tomorrow to give us reasons why we should not suspend them.”
Stoffel van Graan lost his mother and is anxiously waiting to be helped by the pathologists at the Germiston facility.
“It affects everyone’s emotions, people having to travel here and so it affects a lot of things.”
Families gathered outside the premises frustrated and angry, waiting for any answers as to when the bodies would be released for burial.
WATCH: Waiting for the dead
FUNERALS SUSPENDED
Gauteng families have been postponing funerals, some for a third time, as the pathology strike continues.
At the Germiston mortuary, Naledzani Netshikulwe is struggling to hold back the tears.
Eight days ago, he lost his relative and feels that no one understands the urgency of resolving this strike.
“I’m tired of fighting, I’m drained and I don’t sleep at night.”
Lizzy Lebese says they had to postpone their funeral service in Limpopo again, which costs money.
“My family is preparing everything, even now they’re digging the grave.”
Families say Gauteng Health officials are too busy dealing with the listeriosis outbreak and not prioritising this strike.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.